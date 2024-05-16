State expects to rest their case Thursday in Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors are expected to call one final witness to testify Thursday and then plan to rest their case against Chad Daybell in his triple-murder trial.

During Wednesday's proceedings, the judge gave direction to jurors, saying Thursday would likely be a shortened day if the state does rest its case.

Additionally, the judge explained that only one more witness was expected to be called in the state's case.

The court has heard weeks of testimony from experts, investigators on the case as well as family and friends of Chad Daybell.

Most recently, on Wednesday, Rexburg Detective Lt. Ray Hermosillo shared recorded and monitored phone calls between Daybell and Lori Vallow while she was in custody in the Madison County Jail.

Hermosillo said Lori spoke to Chad 10-12 times per day while she was in custody, where they talked about Ray, an alias for Lori's brother Alex Cox, and "the project."

Attorney General investigator Nicholas Edwards also took the stand Wednesday, reading a text from Chad to Lori about Chad's wife Tammy, who was alive at the time.

“Hello sweet angel. Big news about Tammy," the text reads. "Please let me know if you’re awake. I love you. The short version is she’s been switched. Tammy is in limbo. A level three demonic named Viola is in her body and was done by Tammy’s sister Sam.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Lilly Mardsen, the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner in Utah, took to the witness stand to talk about Tammy Daybell's autopsy.

Mardsen testified that the death was a homicide by asphyxia and that bruises on Tammy's arms were consistent with someone being restrained.

On Monday, gruesome testimony and graphic photos were shown to jurors about tools found on Chad Daybell's property that tested positive for human remains. An FBI tools analyst testified of various tools used to chop and stab Tylee Ryan's remains and what was found on the property, including Ryan's hip bone and spine.

The defense emphasized that the analyst could not specify which tools were used on Tylee.