Week 4 of Chad Daybell trial picks back up after weekend recess

BOISE, Idaho — After going into recess for the weekend Friday morning, witness testimony is expected to continue Monday in the triple-murder trial of Chad Daybell.

On Friday, prosecutors hinted that the next witness would have a "lengthy testimony," prompting the court to break for the weekend.

During week three of court proceedings, a neighbor of Daybell, church friends and others were called to testify.

Over the weekend, friends and family gathered in Idaho Falls to remember JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, nearly five years after their passing.

JJ's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, was at the event to honor his grandson saying, "JJ was amazing, and Tylee was his protector."

Court proceedings are expected to resume with more witness testimony throughout the week. However, no court will be in session on Tuesday, April 30.