Annual fatal motorcycle crash cases rising for third consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY — As the number of fatal crashes involving motorcycles rises for the third consecutive year, trainers at Utah Rider Ed are driven to change that fact and save lives.

According to the Department of Public Safety, deaths involving motorcycles between Memorial Day and July 27 have doubled since 2020.

FOX 13 News

Through classes at Utah Rider Ed, people across the state can learn motorcycle riding skills, whether they are a beginner getting on a bike for the first time or are advanced riders looking to hone their skills.

Dale Bell is one of the coaches. He was one of the first rider coaches in Utah who has been doing this for 40 years.

“Don’t ride over your limits. When in doubt, slow down because you can always give it a little more gas if you are riding too slow," said Bell. "But if you’re too fast, people tend to get overwhelmed."

Riders do exercises to practice quick stops, merging into traffic, swerving to avoid obstacles, riding through curves and more.

“If you have somebody to help guide you down that road, you can elevate your skills and be safer," said Bell."And have more fun."

One of the students is Ayden Krstich, who took the class so he can get a motorcycle and enjoy it with his family.

“My dad has crashed a few times and that’s always super scary. I’ve had a few friends pass away from bike accidents,” he said. “I can finally go look for a bike, and know what I’m looking for and know how to get on there safely without being more likely to crash.”

To keep everyone safe, Bell said both riders and drivers need to be aware and vigilant. Drivers giving riders more space can help.

“Realize that it’s hard to judge the speed of a motorcycle compared to a car, so when you think you have plenty of time," he said. "Because all you see is a tiny headlight coming at you, think twice.”

Another way to keep riders safe is by allowing them to “lane filter.” It’s a law that the Utah Highway Patrol is trying to increase awareness to.

At stoplights, motorcycles are allowed to drive in between stopped cars on the lane lines to come to the front of the cars.

"It is something to help try to keep motorcyclists safe,” explained Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. “Instead of them being at the back where they could potentially be rear-ended in a crash and putting them in danger.”

Motorcyclists who lane filter on the freeway are breaking the law and will be cited.

You can learn more about the classes or get enrolled with Utah Rider Ed here or call 801-394-6564