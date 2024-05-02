As weather warms up, be aware of motorcycles on the road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police Officer Dana Pugmire knows how quickly a collision can happen between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

“Yeah, and it just takes a second," he said. "Look just a second time, make sure the intersection is clear, make sure the lane is clear before you change lanes. Everybody is in a big hurry.”

As temperatures warm up, Pugmire and other officers from around Utah are asking that drivers and motorcyclists meet in the middle. Having mutual respect and awareness for each other on the roads.

Pugmire was a motor officer in 2011 and on routine traffic patrol, attempting to pull over a speeder when a minivan went through the intersection of 4100 South Redwood Road and hit him broadside.

“I was lucky enough that I went over the top of the motor," he recalled. "I went 70 feet in the air, hit the ground, landed on my head, slid another 30-35 feet and ended up right there in front of the 7-Eleven.”

Wednesday, at a collision and repair shop, ironically named The Boneyard, Pugmire talked about the multiple bone breaks and fractures he suffered as a result of a collision.

But after three weeks in the hospital and six months of rehab, he got back on the bike. He’s no longer on motors but is always eager to tell his story.

“It’s incumbent on drivers of cars to really take that extra attention and take that extra second to check before you turn and change lanes," he reflected. "It’s also on riders to make sure that they’re going to speed limit, to make sure that they are obeying the traffic laws, just like everyone else.”

Pugmire said there’s a unique bond between motorcycle cops as he received plenty of support after his accident.

Wednesday, motor officers from several different police agencies showed up to help spread the word about rider and driver safety because most of them also ride for fun.

“I think a lot of us motor officers are motorcycle riders first," Pugmire explained. "Then we became cops and found a spot in the police department that we can do something we love.”