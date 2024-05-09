Driven to change family hands out hand-made bags for safer driving

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One family is taking responsible driving education into their own hands by making and giving out bags meant to hold the driver's phone while driving.

Tori Merrill and her family have initiated a campaign to raise awareness for safe driving by handing out small bags at schools, bus stops and anywhere they feel can make a difference and the roads a little safer.

According to Merrill, the hand-sown fleece bags are meant to hold the driver's phone within a cinched container with the intent of requiring the driver to stop and use both hands to access the phone.

While the bag cannot physically prevent phone usage, Merrill states the purpose is to serve as a visual cue and reminder to prioritize safety behind the wheel.

"This is kind of our family dinner - we sit around the table and put things together,” said Tori Merrill. "Put your phone in it, and then there’s a paracord and a toggle so you sinch it down, so it's not going to fall out."

It began as an Eagle Scout project by Tori's son, Logan, five years ago. They took a break for a while and restarted it earlier this year with 600 already put together in the last three months.

"They'll save lives and save people and other people's lives too. So I feel like if everyone had it, then it would really protect our streets,” said Tori’s seventh-grade son, Preston Merrill.

Tori has been giving them out at traffic stops with her sons giving them out at their schools. They go to safety fairs, put them on cars in parking lots and pass them along to anyone who wants to give the bags away.

"I have a lady who gives them to everyone in the neighborhood who turns 16 - it’s kind of her little gift. She shows up with a card, a treat and a bag,” added Tori.

And it’s something she gets to make with her sons.

"Sewing is really fun, I like to spend family time, like just being able to sit here and sew with my mom,” added Asher Merrill, Tori’s son.

Tori gives the bags away for free. they also come with a little card inside with the message and how you can get more bags, or donate fabric or money, with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

"If everybody was off their phone; if you didn't have a single driver on the road on a cellphone, a single driver distracted, how much safer roads would be,” said Tori.

"I want to see them go all around the world,” said Preston.

You can get in touch with Tori if you want a bag at focusbagcampaign@gmail.com or donate through Venmo at @torimerrill75