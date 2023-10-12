Families of those killed on Utah roads share stories to encourage driver safety

SALT LAKE CITY — With National Teen Driver Safety Week just a few days away, families of teens killed on Utah roads are sharing their stories to encourage driver safety.

“I threw on my shoes and ran the two blocks up the street to the scene of the accident. When we arrived, they were looking for a pulse,” said Holly Warren, mother of Lilly Warren.

At the Kearns Library Thursday morning, displays showed the big smiles of Utah teens who lost their lives on the road last year.

“We understand that his car drifted over the yellow lines and unfortunately at that time, there was a truck there. We lost Briggs instantly,” said Sarah Dorian, mother of Briggs Dorian-Lawrence.

Lilly and Briggs are two of 32 Utah teens who lost their lives on the road in 2022. The two are featured in the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s 2022 Teen Memoriam book.

Inside the book, readers can learn who those who died were and what happened to them.

The book will be used in driver education classes and in 140 high schools across the state.

“It’s so tender to relive memories and moments of Eli and frankly to read the stories from other family members who have suffered a tragedy and their tender thoughts of their loved one,” said Glendon Mitchell, whose grandson is also featured in the book.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, alcohol and drugs were the top contributing factors in teen driver fatal crashes last year. Speeding and failure to yield to right-of-way placed second and third.

UDOT executive director Carlos Braceras warned the rise in road rage should be another concern.

“Utahns are known for being some of the nicest people in the world, but we also have an unfortunate reputation for not being so nice when we’re behind the wheel,” he said.

Families hope drivers will listen and learn from their children’s stories and remember them the next time they buckle up.

“Accidents happen in this world every day," said Warren. "It’s what you choose to do in the seconds, minutes, and even years after the accident."

