How you can do your part to keep Utah roads safe for everyone

SALT LAKE CITY — Unintentionally driving over debris on the road is an experience shared by many Utahns.

FOX 13 News talked with Brayden Denny who said he had a concerning encounter on the freeway recently.

“I can’t remember what it was, but I hit something and actually broke a piece on the bottom of my truck,” explained Denny.

The incident forced him to pull over, and when he did, he noticed coolant spraying everywhere.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, more debris typically ends up in the road during the spring because more people are moving and hauling items in pickup trucks to the dump.

An increase in construction projects tends to happen when the temperature goes up, so drivers may find orange barrels or cones in their path more frequently.

To avoid problems, Sgt. Andrew Battenfield primarily advises people against swerving around debris. He says you should only attempt to do it if the vehicle is going slowly enough and there are no nearby cars.

Also, there are proactive steps drivers can take to cut back on the last minute, split-second decisions.

Battenfield recommends people watch eight to ten seconds up the road for changes in traffic patterns. This will give drivers more time to maneuver around road hazards.

“Don’t ever hesitate to call 911 if you see a road hazard like maybe a bumper on the side of the road,” he said. We’d want to get that stuff cleaned up.”

If you happen to run over debris and suspect your vehicle is damaged, road experts recommend you turn your hazard lights on, and pull over as soon as it’s safe. When inspecting the car, ensure you’re in a secure spot away from other vehicles.