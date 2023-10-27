October the deadliest in pedestrian crashes in years, Utah Highway Patrol says

SALT LAKE CITY — October is the deadliest month when it comes to pedestrian-related collisions.

“Specifically in the fall is when we see a dramatic increase in pedestrian-related crashes. And particularly this year,” said Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Roden said the number of deadly collisions was lower than usual this year coming into the month of October, but that’s changed in just a matter of weeks.

“And so far this month alone, we’ve had 8 pedestrian fatalities,” he explained, “And so it’s something we definitely need to take seriously. Especially going into a holiday weekend where we know so many people are going to be out.”

He and others warning drivers and pedestrians ahead of Halloween weekend to be aware of the dangers that come with celebrating and trick-or-treating.

“Drive slowly, don’t speed. Be observant. Make sure you’re not on your phone,” said Kristin Hoschouer with UDOT Zero Fatalities advised drivers.

She said pedestrians should take precautions too.

“Cross at the right locations, cross at crosswalks, at neighborhoods look left and right. Make sure that they have on reflective clothing or light,” said Hoschouer.

With a deadly start to October, she’s hoping Halloween weekend can come and go with no more incidents.

“That’s where we stop. Our goal is to not add to that number this weekend and on Tuesday. Just please be careful everyone, so that we can stop fatalities.”