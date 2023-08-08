Speeding drivers make City Creek Canyon more dangerous for all

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials are trying to educate the public on the rules and regulations in City Creek Canyon in order to keep all visitors safe.

People love spending time in City Creek Canyon and it's easy to understand why.

"It’s a very nice place to get out from the city, from the hustle and bustle, to come up here and relax," explained Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department. "Have a picnic, maybe go running or go for a walk or ride their bicycles."

Whether you’re on a bike, skateboard, scooter or in a car, officials say you need to obey the 15-mile-an-hour speed limit for everyone’s sake.

The safety reminder comes as fire crews have had to respond more than a dozen times this spring and summer due to a variety of issues. Some of the problems stem simply from people traveling too fast.

"You’ve got families in the canyon and children and elderly that are using it," explained Captain Chad Jepperson with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. "If you’re exceeding the speed, the speed limit is there because it is a safe speed to use and if you’re exceeding that speed you’re going to put yourself in danger and also going to put other folks in danger.”

Besides the natural beauty of the canyon, city public utility crews are in the canyon 365 days a year, to monitor and protect the main natural resource that Utahns need. Water.

"While there are days that are open to bicycles and days that are open to public vehicles, every day there are city vehicles in this canyon," Aaron Benzon with the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said. "Performing some sort of work that’s critical to the distribution of clean, culinary water down to our valley below.”

Due to the necessity of water and its importance to all people in Salt Lake City, visitors heading into the canyon should be aware that swimming and wading in the water is not allowed and absolutely no dogs are allowed in the river.

The river water is also not drinkable, so it's essential for recreators to bring their own drinking water as they spend time in the hot summer weather.

By following the rules and reminding visitors how to be safe in Salt Lake City's popular outdoor areas, officials hope everyone's experience will be elevated.