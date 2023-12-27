Troopers ramp up patrols for impaired drivers through New Year's Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting people home safe during the holiday season is the main goal for Utah Highway Patrol troopers this week as they ramp up patrols for impaired drivers through the rest of 2023.

"We want to encourage every driver to make sure they're making plans ahead of time before they arrive at their destinations," said Corporal Luis Silva with Utah Highway Patrol. "If you're planning to drink, make sure you're making a plan to get home, how you're going to get home, and if you do drink, make sure you find an alternative."

Over the Christmas weekend, 30 individuals were arrested on Utah roads for driving under the influence.

Additionally, troopers responded to about 130 crashes across the state.

Compared to the 2022 holiday season, those numbers are very similar, where 39 DUI arrests were made and 170 crashes occurred.

"Given this year there's a lot less snow, a lot less ice," Silva reflected, "It's still pretty high for just clear roadways."

UHP explained they see the most incidents along the Wasatch Front, where holiday parties are in full swing.

"The majority of our crashes typically happen on, on I-15," Silva explained. "Typically late at night, especially when we see drunk drivers."

As the holiday season wraps up with the end of 2023, troopers across Utah will pull overtime shifts to keep the roads safe for everyone.

"We're always looking for people who might be driving impaired," Silva explained, "But there's definitely going to be an extra emphasis this weekend of just knowing it's a holiday weekend."