Elko man in custody after SWAT standoff

ELKO, Nevada — An Elko man faces attempted murder charges after firing a handgun at his wife Tuesday night.

Shaun Patrick Davenport, 43, was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday night on charges for Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Weapon in a Populated Area, and Domestic Violence among others.

At approximately 11:00 PM PT Tuesday night, Elko Police responded to an attempted homicide call in South Elko. Upon arrival, they spoke with Davenport’s wife, who explained that she and her husband were having an argument that turned physical.

During the argument, Davenport had pulled out a handgun out of a cabinet, prompting her to flee the house. Davenport followed her outside and aimed the gun at her head before firing a shot that miraculously missed, allowing her to get away and contact law enforcement.

Patrol officers surrounded the home and later called in the Elko SWAT team along with crisis negotiators, who contacted Davenport by cell phone.

After 45 minutes of negotiation, Davenport surrendered without incident.

