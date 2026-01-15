How to make the most of your money in 2026

As we kick off 2026, we’re launching Finance Fridays, sponsored by America First Credit Union, to help you make the most of your money.

About one-third of Americans say they don’t feel prepared to withstand a recession, and 50% expect the cost of goods and services to keep rising. Experts say a solid budget can help turn financial goals into action.

This week, Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet shares simple ways to take control of your finances in the year ahead.

One easy place to start is with the 50/30/20 rule:



50% of your income for needs (housing, utilities, groceries, transportation)

30% for wants (dining out, entertainment, non-essentials)

20% for savings and debt payoff

Palmer says the most important thing is keeping goals realistic and manageable.

Simple money moves for 2026

Focus on one priority at a time, like building savings or reducing high-interest debt.

Automate savings and bills to stay consistent.

Build an emergency fund, even if it starts small.

Create a debt plan based on balances and interest rates.

Track spending for a week to spot easy places to cut back.

The bottom line: Small, steady habits can make a big difference. A clear budget, consistent saving and a plan for debt can help you feel more confident about your money in 2026.