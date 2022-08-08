Fourth set of human remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains were found Saturday morning at about 11:15 AM at Lake Mead.

National Park Service rangers got an emergency call reporting the findings at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Another body was found at Swim Beach on July 25th.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Clark County Medical Examiner is in the process of determining cause of death.

FULL COVERAGE: Decades-old barrel with human remains washes up on shore of Lake Mead

This is a developing story.