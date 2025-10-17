BYU athletics sees big revenue jump while Utes pay for Pac-12 exit

SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University and Utah kick off Saturday in their annual football rivalry. They’re competing on the ledger books, too.

BYU athletics had $129 million in revenues in 2023, according to the private university’s most recent report to the U.S. Department of Education. That was about 10% profit.

The Cougars received a big revenue jump when Big 12 money began to roll into Provo.

Utah in 2024 ran a $17-million deficit. That was related to its leaving the Pac-12.

Utah State, meanwhile, reported $55 million in revenue and $51 million in expenses.

Those are not the only financials that are important to college sports, said Molly Harry, an assistant professor of sports management at the University of Florida.

Harry described the financial pressures on university athletic departments in era of name, image or likeness – NIL – as well as changes that allow for paying players directly and paying student-athletes who played college sports years ago. She said the players now see themselves a influencers and entrepreneurs.

Utah and BYU fans were asked what they think of the current state of college sports finances

“If you're operating in the red, it's really hard to start paying the athletes and make those adjustments,” Harry said.

“We've seen some athletic departments already make some cuts for their staff members and their administrators,” Harry added, “and likely see some restructuring, maybe, of coach buyouts going forward, so that there is more room for NIL payments and athlete compensation.”