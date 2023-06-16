Capitol riot suspect acquitted in Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal jury here Thursday acquitted a West Jordan man accused of assaulting federal agents who were arresting him on charges connected to the Capitol insurrection.

The jury found Justin Dee Adams not guilty of the lone count – of assaulting federal officers.

One of Adams’ supporters began to cry as a clerk read the verdict. Adams, clean-shaven and wearing a white shirt and necktie, was emotionless until the judge and jury left the courtroom. Then he turned and smiled at the six or so supporters in the gallery.

Adams remains at the Toole County jail, though, after the verdict, a federal prosecutor raised the possibility with Judge David Barlow that Adams’ attorneys might seek his release pending the outcome of Adams’ Washington charges.

There, a federal grand jury indicted Adams in October 2022 on a felony count of assault as well as four other charges. Court records say Adams and two companions traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally. As a riot broke out on the upper west plaza of the Capitol, prosecutors allege, Adams charged the police line.

Still photos taken from body camera video depict Adams pulling on a bike rack police were using for crowd control. The record does not describe Adams’ companions’ conduct at the Capitol.

U.S. marshals and FBI agents went to arrest Adams at his West Jordan home. They and federal prosecutors accused Adams of trying to slam the door, running and resisting them, including alleging he elbowed an agent in the face.

Court records say Adams claimed he was trying to get his shoes.