Dentist who lost license in 3 states can no longer practice in Utah

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Utah is the latest state to revoke the license of a dentist with fraud and a sex offense conviction.

Thomas Endicott had a practice in Cottonwood Heights, according to records and the practice’s website. The signage was still up Wednesday, though no one answered the door at the office.

Neither Endicott nor an attorney who represented him returned FOX 13 News messages seeking comment. Endicott also didn’t comment to FOX 13 News when journalists approached him in the clinic’s parking lot last year.

Endicott pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and overprescribing narcotics in Michigan in 2005. He also pleaded guilty the same year to a sex offense when a female employee said he pinched her butt. He lost his license in both Michigan and Illinois as a result of those charges.

But Arizona issued Endicott a dental license in 2012. Utah issued him one four years later.

Then, in 2021, a 72-year-old patient at Endicott’s Phoenix-area practice died during treatment from what was described as a cardiac emergency. Endicott argued his treatment was appropriate and responded to the patient’s distress as best he could, but Arizona regulators accused him of mismanaging an emergency.

Endicott stopped responding to notices from the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners before it issued its final decision in April of this year revoking his license. By then, the Utah Division of Professional Licensing was taking action against him; he wasn’t responding to those notices either.

The Utah order cites both the Arizona case and a 2018 arrest where Endicott was accused of not registering as a sex offender in Arizona. Mark Steinagel, the director of the Utah Division of Professional Licensing, says Endicott was obligated to report that arrest when he applied to renew his dental license.

“Whether it’s an initial license or a renewal application,” Steinagel explained in an interview with FOX 13 News, “they’re required to disclose criminal history that’s applicable, administrative actions in other jurisdictions.”