Downtown Salt Lake City hotel cancels longstanding reservations for NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City is only a few months away, but a local hotel's contract mixup with the NBA has some families without anywhere to stay.

Ronnie and Jennie Jiron purchased a room at the downtown Courtyard Marriott on March 7, 2022, nearly a full year in advance of the NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2023.

The downtown Courtyard Marriott is only a few steps away from Vivint Arena.

The Jiron family received an email in November informing them of the cancellation.

"The National Basketball Association signed a contract in 2018 that we inherited from a previous management company for 100% occupancy of our available rooms during the NBA All-Star Game," wrote operations manager Lata Hikila. "After further review of the NBA contract, our legal team recently confirmed that it is concrete. I reached out to you as soon as we were notified and truly apologize for the delay."

The reservation was mostly for their eight-year-old granddaughter Mia to have fun on NBA All-Star weekend.

"She's really into basketball, she's really into the (Utah) Jazz," said grandmother Jennie Jiron. "She’s old enough now at the age of eight where she can enjoy it and remember it."

Donovan Mitchell used to be Mia's favorite Jazz player. She was hoping to be able to see him again in Utah now that Mitchell is having a potentially all-star season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Once we got the cancellation, we had to tell her, and that wasn't good," said grandfather Ronnie Jiron. "She cried."

Hotel rooms are now very difficult to find for NBA All-Star weekend. The Courtyard Marriott offered to reserve a room for the Jiron family near the airport, which they declined due to the commute from Vivint Arena.

They haven't been able to find a room downtown.

"They're talking thousands of dollars for one night, if you can find anything, but we haven't been able to find anything," Jennie Jiron explained.

"I don't think they care. They haven't shown it. I guess money talks," added Ronnie Jiron. "If they’ve known that long, they should’ve had all the rooms blocked out at that time."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Salt Lake City would host the 2023 NBA-All Star Game on October 23, 2019.

The last time Utah hosted the game was in 1993.

The Jiron family worries travel will become even more difficult for those who are traveling to Utah from out of state.

They did get their money back in December.

"I’m sure there’s lots of people out there in the same boat we are," Jennie Jiron said. "This might be the last time we could do something like this with (our granddaughter)."

FOX 13 News sent an email to Courtyard Marriott on Monday but has not yet received a response.