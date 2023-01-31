Emails: Sheriff Jared Rigby helped write a thank you letter to himself

HEBER CITY, Utah — FOX 13 News has obtained dozens of emails written by Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby as he continues fighting for the opportunity to be appointed director of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

The emails show Rigby is hopeful that he can still get the job despite a complaint filed against him with POST in which he’s accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” an officer with the Heber City Police Department.

Rigby was originally scheduled to be sworn into the position earlier this month.

In anticipation of a FOX 13 News report, less than 48 hours prior to the ceremony, Rigby’s appointment was suddenly postponed and never rescheduled.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said he was “concerned” with a video published by FOX 13 News in 2021 showing Rigby engaged in the alleged behavior.

Officer Lucas McTaggart crossed the thin blue line, reporting his own police chief after witnessing him place his hands on a handcuffed suspect’s neck.

The city chose Rigby to conduct an internal affairs investigation into Chief Dave Booth.

Rigby declined to comment in 2021, but he agreed to an interview with FOX 13 News in December 2022.

He spent a large portion of the 60-minute interview declining to answer questions about the video or his conduct, believing he would still be sworn into the POST Director position.

The “selfie” videos

Almost a week after the FOX 13 News investigation, Rigby published two “selfie” videos on the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on January 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM.

Rigby insisted his statements, which he did not intend to be intimidating, were taken out of context.

“I’m extremely disappointed in FOX 13 News,” he said in the video. “I appreciate the citizens of this great state who see the FOX 13 story for what it is, a misleading and inaccurate report.”

Rigby’s emails show he started recording versions of the same “selfie” videos even before the January 9, 2023 story aired on television.

“Please keep to yourself, they’re not polished and ready,” Rigby wrote to Booth on January 9, 2023, approximately one hour before the story was published.

The subject line read “Rigby Videos 1-7-23 Second Attempt.”

Rigby also sent the videos to additional supporters prior to the FOX 13 News story being published.

“Do not distribute,” Rigby wrote. “Also, please know there are so many parts about Fox 13’s story that are false.”

Chief Wade Carpenter of the Park City Police Department responded about two hours later.

“Nice job on the videos,” Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter, who also serves as the chairman of POST Council, is expected lead a discussion on Tuesday that will decide Rigby’s future with POST.

He has been meeting with Governor Spencer Cox’s office behind closed doors to lobby on behalf of Rigby.

Another POST Council member accused Carpenter of rigging the interview process in Rigby’s favor in October.

According to @UtahDPS, if Rigby lied in his interview with @FOX13, it would be one of many variables considered in his now-pending appointment and backgrounding process.



“We consider everything,” said spokesperson Hillary Koellner. https://t.co/i5eUFmJioa — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 30, 2023

The “thank you” letter

Heber City published an open “thank you” letter to Rigby for his professionalism on January 16, 2023.

The letter applauds Rigby for the “thorough” and “professional” manner in which Rigby conducted his internal affairs investigation into Booth.

The city confirmed Booth helped write the letter.

Phil Kirk, a spokesperson for Heber City, also characterized Rigby’s investigation as “difficult” and “arduous.”

According to a 34-page report released by the city, Rigby conducted zero interviews prior to clearing Booth of all wrongdoing.

Kirk later said he never actually looked at Rigby’s report before giving the investigation such high praise.

Emails obtained by FOX 13 News show Rigby helped write the “thank you” letter to himself days before it was published.

“Phil (Kirk) is preparing statement from city if needed. Good luck!” wrote Mayor Heidi Franco.

“I’ve received two drafts from Kirk, thank you!” Rigby responded.

In response to a public records request, Heber City attempted to charge FOX 13 News nearly $600 for emails and text messages sent to Rigby.

Wasatch County provided Rigby’s messages for free, which is strongly encouraged by Utah’s public records law.

Transparency?



As we continue publishing stories about Sheriff Jared Rigby... Heber City wants to charge at least $591.25 for access to public records (emails and text messages). pic.twitter.com/Rj1HVo5yNE — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 27, 2023

“Thanks for the latest draft,” Rigby wrote to Kirk on January 11, 2023. “I’ve been over it and sent it to the attorney I’ve hired. I’ll let you know when I hear back from him.”

“Very good,” Kirk responded. “I’ll let Chief Booth know too.”

Other employees of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, including Mitch McKee and Josh Probst, were also consulted on the “thank you” letter.

Kirk’s advice was to “appear responsive” and “transparent,” but remove all references to the FOX 13 News story to prevent any “intrigue.”

“Most people have not seen or heard of this case so give enough to appear responsive and to be transparent but don’t intrigue the public enough to want to watch the inflammatory Fox news story,” Kirk wrote.

At one point, a draft of the thank you letter touted the city’s commitment to transparency.

“Heber city remains committed to transparency in this case.”

That sentence never made it into the final draft.

The campaign

Shortly after learning his appointment was postponed indefinitely, Rigby started texting his supporters to come up with a strategy.

At one point he asked a supporter if she would direct a social media campaign directed toward FOX 13 News.

“We could use a few people organizing their friends to post positive and helpful comments on social media, including Fox 13 and KSL’s comment page,” Rigby wrote. “If that sounds too overwhelming, have any ideas as to who may be able to help with it?”

Other messages show Rigby giving his supporters talking points and referring to himself in the third person.

“If you know Sheriff Rigby, you know he does not threaten employees,” Rigby wrote.

In another email, Rigby expressed optimism because of the amount of support he has received from the Governor’s Office and Attorney General Sean Reyes.

“The Utah Attorney General has been helpful in a number of ways and continues to support me as POST Director,” Rigby wrote. “I very much appreciate General Reyes and his staff for the ways they continue to help on a daily basis.”

FOX 13 News has requested additional records from Wasatch County, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the West Jordan Police Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety regarding Rigby’s appointment. Stay with FOX 13 News for updates on this developing story.