SALT LAKE CITY — The communications director for the Salt Lake City Police Department has been disciplined for showing up to a murder scene while under the influence of alcohol.

Brent Weisberg was on paid administrative leave for four weeks. He serves as one of Chief Mike Brown's most trusted advisors.

Weisberg responded to the scene of a homicide on February 10, 2023. Detectives say a 14-year-old suspect shot and killed a 17 year old. The suspect was still outstanding, and Weisberg was tasked with relaying critical safety information to the public.

His blood alcohol content was .027, which is considered "under the influence" and a violation of SLCPD policy.

Weisberg drove his unmarked SLCPD vehicle that night.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s communications director is facing allegations of responding to a murder scene while under the influence of alcohol.

The department said Weisberg was not considered "intoxicated," "impaired," or "drunk" and that he simply miscalculated how much time it would take for his body to process the alcohol he drank earlier in the day.

SLCPD has not revealed information on the type of discipline Weisberg received.

FOX 13 News has requested those records because they are public under 63G-2-301(3)(o).

A former SLCPD employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were disappointed with the result and the precedent this sets for the department.

"My ass would be fired," they said. "I swear to God if I worked there still I would come to work .027 on purpose just to see what would happen to me."

Weisberg released the following written statement:

"I am committed to serving the employees of the Salt Lake City Police Department, our community, and the media. I take responsibility for my actions. The mere fact that I put myself in this position is personally and professionally disappointing – and I am very sorry. Nothing is more important for me than learning from this incident and moving forward with purpose, experience, and resiliency. Earning back the trust, reputation, and responsibilities of those I serve is my number one priority.”

FOX 13 News spoke with a communications officer who is also tasked with relaying information about their department to the public. They agreed to speak on condition of anonymity and expressed disappointment with the way Weisberg's actions reflect on the Utah law enforcement community.

"He is sorry that he put himself in that position?" they said. "How about putting the department in that position? For a communications director, his statement was not very well worded."

Chief Brown released the following written statement:

"I have full confidence in Brent. He is a valued member of our police department and a trusted and valued advisor to many, including myself. I know Brent will continue to perform his duties consistent with our department’s core values. While we take this seriously, I appreciate Brent’s full cooperation with the investigation and his immediate acceptance of responsibility. With Brent’s return to work, the Salt Lake City Police Department can continue meeting the expectations of our communities.”

Brown and Weisberg have declined all interviews.

"There will be no additional comment on this matter."