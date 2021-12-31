FOX 13 Investigates: 2021 Year in Review

FOX 13's team of investigative journalists takes a look back at their most impactful stories in 2021. Among our top investigations:

- Our team learned about a University of Utah executive who lied on his resume to get his job

- We learned about a fraud scheme that several former General RV employees were behind that led to some customers being on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars

- We spoke with a Washington County man while he was incarcerated for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

- We found that locally based Vivint Smart Home was the subject of multiple lawsuits over what some say are illegal sales tactics

FOX 13's Kelly Chapman spoke with Adam Herbets and Nate Carlisle about these investigations and more in the video attached to this story.