FOX 13 Investigates: Policing the Police

Despite complaints of bullying and intimidation, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was just hours away from becoming one of Utah's most powerful law enforcement officers.

His job would have been to police the police statewide.

The appointment was suddenly postponed and eventually canceled because of investigative reporting by FOX 13 News showing the way Rigby chose to handle a use-of-force investigation involving a member of his church.

Wasatch County allowed Rigby to retain his job as sheriff. He continues to serve in that elected role through 2026 while also working for the BYU Police Department

