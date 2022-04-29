FOX 13 Investigates: Utah businesswoman falsely claiming Ph.D. to sell event tickets, health products

A FOX 13 News investigation has revealed a prominent Utah businesswoman is misstating her credentials to sell health products, speeches, and an anti-vax message across the United States.

Critics say Robyn Openshaw has been leveraging a doctorate degree and history as a “psychotherapist” to make money.

FOX 13 News found no record of these credentials. When asked to explain the discrepancies, Openshaw declined the opportunity to verify her qualifications.

Openshaw's most well-known business is “Green Smoothie Girl,” where she sells “detoxification” programs and maintains hundreds of thousands of followers on social media

“I’m a former psychotherapist and University faculty,” she states in a welcome video currently published on the front page of her website. “I want any time you spend here with me to be an experience where you learn something extraordinary.”

Even those who agree with Openshaw’s views on masks and vaccines told FOX 13 News they disapprove of Openshaw exaggerating her credentials to sell health products and ideas.

For several months, Openshaw has been focused on organizing and promoting events in Florida where people gather to discuss their political and scientific beliefs on “medical freedom.”

Her website Take Action for Freedom sells tickets to the “Save a Generation Tour.”

Openshaw, who used to live in Park City, said she moved her “eight-figure business” to Florida because of her disapproval of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by “Utah’s cabal-controlled ‘Governor’ Cox.”

Promotional videos for the event urge participants to rise up against the “global coup” that is COVID-19.

Among other beliefs, Openshaw’s website promotes the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and endorses the theory of a “cover up” of “the link between autism and vaccines.”

Some social media websites have censored Openshaw’s posts.

In order to promote the speaking tour, Openshaw published flyers and emailed them to her list of followers. The flyers advertised herself as a speaker with a Ph.D.

According to Openshaw’s public Facebook page, she obtained a doctorate degree from the University of Utah in clinical psychology.

The University of Utah confirmed Openshaw has a master’s degree related to social work, but she does not have a Ph.D. from the university.

FOX 13 News gave Openshaw the opportunity to address the discrepancies.

“Do you have a Ph.D.?” asked FOX 13 News investigative reporter Adam Herbets.

“Yes,” Openshaw responded.

“From where?” Herbets asked.

“The University of Utah,” Openshaw said.

“I called them, and they said they don’t have any record of you having a Ph.D.,” Herbets explained.

Openshaw insisted she “completed the course work and the (clinical) hours” required to obtain the degree.

“I just haven’t applied,” Openshaw said. “I’ve done the 4,000 hours, but I haven’t applied.”

“So you’re saying you did all the work, you just didn’t get the degree?” Herbets asked.

“Uh, that could be debated,” Openshaw responded.

But according to Openshaw’s own Facebook page, she "did not complete 4,000 clinical hours" required to complete the degree.

The University of Utah stated it could not confirm or deny whether Openshaw has ever been enrolled in a doctorate program, citing her educational privacy rights.

“We can’t comment on classes taken, only enrollment status and degrees achieved,” explained Shawn Wood, a spokesperson for the university.

During the FOX 13 News interview, Openshaw continued to tout her experience as a psychologist.

“I was working well over a quarter of a century ago at the Utah State Hospital, when I was required to get the flu vaccine and ended up injured and in bed for four years,” she said.

Utah’s Department of Human Services confirmed it has no record of Openshaw ever working as an employee at the Utah State Hospital or any other state facility.

Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing also confirmed Openshaw has never been professionally licensed as a psychologist or therapist in Utah.

“Okay, well, I don’t know what to tell you,” Openshaw responded. “I mean, if I wanted to, and if I were at home, I could show them to you... I haven’t worked as a therapist in many years, and I never say that I do.”

Openshaw told FOX 13 News she would need “five days” to gather materials to confirm the validity of her credentials - “if (she) wanted to.”

Five days passed, but Openshaw did not respond with additional information.

Instead, Openshaw blamed “the media” and “media overlords” for “gaslighting” her.

Utah’s Department of Human Resource Management confirmed it has no record of Openshaw ever being employed by the state.

I made every effort to try and get an explanation from Openshaw. She initially stated she would need “five days” to gather materials to confirm the validity of her credentials - “if (she) wanted to.” pic.twitter.com/kPye78rjQt — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) April 29, 2022

“There’s no discrepancies, there’s just bad fact checking and a lot of low level bad employees who prob also don’t really care about your hit-piece agenda,” Openshaw said. “I was a government employee then, and I was a government employee in a lot of different places in Utah.”

An individual who has known Openshaw for decades agreed to speak with FOX 13 News about Openshaw’s background and education. They asked for anonymity, scared of Openshaw’s loyal followers.

“She is saying that, when she was in college, she had gotten the flu vaccination and that she was in bed for four years because of the flu vaccination. Well, I knew her during that time, and she was never in bed for four years,” the person said. “Now that I see she’s doing this speaking tour and saying she has a Ph.D., it just feels like she’s gone too far... Her claim is she was a clinical therapist for 10 years. In order to do that, she would have had to be licensed.”

Family members have also told FOX 13 News that Openshaw was never bedridden for four years.

Various law enforcement agencies in Florida confirmed they have received complaints about Openshaw’s conduct and sales practices. Some police departments have told FOX 13 News they will “continue to monitor the situation.”

“This isn’t about old credentials I have,” Openshaw said. “Everything I’ve told you is true.”

“But you’re using those credentials to sell tickets, right?” Herbets asked.

“No,” Openshaw said. “I’m not even the primary speaker.”

“But it says Ph.D. on the flyer,” Herbets said.

“Mmhm. Yep,” Openshaw responded.

“Honestly, I don’t think (consumers) really care,” Anonymous said. “I think they are thrilled to have someone that they see as courageous speaking out for what they believe in... If they want to continue following her or watching her, that’s up to them, but they should at least know... She has worked years grooming those relationships and getting respect from the other people with a Ph.D. behind their name. That’s what I’m hoping – that they know that she is a fraud.”