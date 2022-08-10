FOX 13 investigation prompts Salt Lake City to open ‘review’ into death of man who officers refused to help

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department and city administrators have opened a “review” into the death of Ryan Outlaw as a result of a FOX 13 News investigation published last week.

Ryan Outlaw, 39, had waited approximately 27 minutes for police to arrive after the first 911 call on November 13, 2020.

Upon arrival, Officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown did not listen to his pleas for help, standing over the stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes as Outlaw continued bleeding and eventually died.

WATCH: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

Paramedics began first aid approximately 34 minutes and 30 seconds after the first 911 call.

It’s unclear what time Outlaw was stabbed.

Anonymous members of the law enforcement community asked FOX 13 News to investigate the police inaction.

Rae Duckworth, the president of Black Lives Matter Utah, said she was disgusted with what she saw on the body camera video — and even more disappointed to learn Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Chief Mike Brown were standing by the officers.

“Why are cops reaching out to the media?” Duckworth asked. “It’s discouraging that they had to use the media to bring attention to this, that they couldn’t handle it properly and humanely within the department... They do not value the life they are paid to serve. They don’t value us.”

Duckworth has been critical of Mendenhall and Brown, especially when they stopped attending meetings with local activist groups.

She referred to the city’s initial promises to spur police reform as a publicity stunt.

“They’re not trying to build a relationship. They’re not trying to mend a relationship,” Duckworth said. “Mendenhall and the chief of police, Mike Brown, they’re too fragile for conversations. They couldn’t handle that they were wrong sometimes.”

Rocky Anderson, the former mayor of Salt Lake City, said Chief Brown should be fired.

“If I saw something like this going on? Man, heads would roll,” Anderson said. “They’ve got to change their motto from ‘Protect and Serve’ to ‘Stand and Stare,’ because that’s all these officers did.”

Anderson is also a civil rights attorney who has handled wrongful death cases. He recommended the Outlaw family should file a lawsuit.

“It’s the only way it seems to get their attention sometimes,” Anderson said. “[The city] ought to be meeting with the media. They ought to be meeting with the family... They’re our public servants. We pay them. They work for us.”

Anderson cited Mendenhall’s lack of leadership as one of the key reasons why he plans to run for his old job.

“It’s absolutely appalling, and you know, leadership starts at the top,” Anderson said. “What a horrible message... Does this mean that every officer now can just stand by? Is that sending a message to our entire police department? Don't do your job? Don’t serve and protect? Just stand and stare? While somebody’s bleeding to death?”

WATCH BELOW: Former SLC Mayor Rocky Anderson plans to run again next year

Former SLC Mayor Rocky Anderson plans to run again next year

Brown and Mendenhall have declined all on-camera interviews.

According to an email sent by Mendenhall’s office, she is “confident our officers made the best decisions they could in a very dynamic and difficult situation.”

Chris Burbank, the former chief of SLCPD, said he was shocked and disappointed with the officers and the city's response.

“The priority of policing is the protection of life,” Burbank said. “There was no effort to save this young man’s life, to render basic first aid... Why are you not paying more attention to this person who’s bleeding out in an elevator?”

Duckworth said she would be surprised if the “review” leads to any meaningful results.

“She’s a no-action mayor,” Duckworth said. “She works for the police. She does not care about her constituents. She cares about those guys with the badges.”

Anderson was hopeful but not optimistic.

“Wouldn’t it be remarkable if one of our public servants – like the mayor, like the chief of police – would actually come out and say, ‘We’ve taken an honest second look at this, and we’ve decided we were wrong,’” Anderson said. “Most of our police are really good people, but they shouldn’t all stand in line together at times like this.”

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Council said the “review” will examine policies and laws surrounding the incident.

She stopped short of calling it a “formal investigation.”