HOA treasurer who embezzled $230k will be a prisoner in her own home for 1 year, 1 day

HURRICANE, Utah — An HOA treasurer with a gambling problem took a risk that didn't pay off, embezzling nearly a quarter-million dollars from her senior living community in Hurricane.

Sharon Gordon spent the money at casinos in Mesquite, Nevada.

She was sentenced to one year, plus one day of "home confinement," with several exceptions.

Gordon will be allowed to leave her home for...



religious services

court-ordered treatment, counseling, medical appointments

her partner's medical appointments

"essential living activities," such as grocery shopping or picking up the mail

Gordon is also required to continue treatment in Gamblers Anonymous.

The judge ultimately decided not to force Gordon to serve time in prison due to the need for her to take care of her partner who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"We have too much fraud in Utah," said Judge Robert J. Shelby. "We're known in many parts of the country as the white-collar crime capitol of the country... The effects of this crime were substantial, but she poses very little risk of future criminal conduct."

The sentence surprised dozens of people in the courtroom.

Lava Bluff HOA resident Tim Mullicane said he felt the judge's sentence sent the wrong message.

"I think that Lava Bluff just got smacked in the head," Mullicane said. "She can go to the store when she needs to. She can go to work when she needs to. She can go to doctors and dentist appointments. That sounds like life!"

"If there's a fox in the hen house, it doesn't matter how many roosters you've got," said Lava Bluff HOA resident Brian Fast.

Prosecutor Stephen Dent asked the judge to impose a sentence of 15 months in prison. After the hearing, he simply stated he respected the judge's decision.

"She is being punished," said defense attorney Stephen McCaughey. "It's not going to prison, it is less than that, but it is still a restriction that is on her for a year... She did hurt her friends, and I think that probably got to her more than anything."

Gordon only spoke a sentence or two in the courtroom — apologizing for her conduct — but she had more to say on the courthouse steps while speaking with FOX 13 News.

"You're the FOX news guy, right?" she said, walking in. "You already ruined my life. I don't know what else I can say.'

She was referencing a FOX 13 News investigation from 2022 exposing the fraud even before she was placed under federal investigation.

"She stole from every one of us seniors here," said victim Ken Alderman.

"I am truly sorry about this," Gordon said, "but I don't know how much more you can ruin my life."

Prosecutors say Gordon ruined her own life, labeling her behavior as greedy.

"She stole from us for 74 months," Mullicane said. "74 months in jail (would have been) good... Lava Bluff is still hurting, still recovering, still trying to rebuild."

Gordon repaid approximately $160,000 to the HOA after selling her house.

Judge Shelby said he considered that factor while deciding the sentence.

"This was not a crime of passion," he said. "This was systematic, intentional, deliberate fraud that was perpetuated repeatedly over many years. That's bad... It's important that we are not measured by the worst thing we've done in our lives."

Upon hearing her sentence, Gordon's demeanor changed as she exited the courthouse.

Instead of placing blame, she was thankful.

"Thank God they didn't take me away from (my partner). He'll still be with us even though he's dying," Gordon said. "I don't know what to say, but thank you for hearing my side of it."