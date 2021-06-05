Moab police officer under investigation resigns

The Moab Police Chief has confirmed an officer suspected of misrepresenting what happened during a drug arrest resigned on Thursday.

Steve Risenhoover had been under investigation for illegally searching a suspect in December of last year.

The search led to drug charges against the suspect, but the Grand County Attorney dismissed those charges, telling a judge that bodycam footage didn't match what Risenhoover wrote in affidavits.

It wasn't the first time Risenhoover was the one under investigation. He previously owed the IRS four million dollars and claimed paying taxes was voluntary.