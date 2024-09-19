New Fifth Ward owner says he wants living, meeting spaces, brick help

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s sat on 300 West south of downtown since 1910.

And, if new owner Skyler Baird has his way, the Fifth Ward Building will stay there looking as it once did.

“We’re going to restore it back to its original 1910 glory,” Baird said.

“The basement and the classrooms are going to become living spaces,” he added. “The chapel is going to remain an open space for the community, rentable for wedding, events, receptions, things like that, or just have community meetings.

“The living spaces are primarily going to be dedicated to people coming out of an addiction recovery program.”

Who’s paying for this?

“So, we’ve got a sign for donations,” Baird said, motioning to a QR code next to a rendering of the restored building. “We are a nonprofit. So, to start off I’m footing the bill. I’m the one that’s ultimately responsible.

“But we are reaching out to a lot of community partners, looking for some grants and donations and things like that.”

Baird has made a career in residential real estate development. He says he has restored some historic properties, but nothing of the magnitude of Fifth Ward. He estimates it’s a seven-figure project.

The restoration will be conducted through a nonprofit he controls. Baird said he does not plan to take any salary or fee for the project.

“My philosophy is that because I have been giving much, I too must give,” Baird said. “And I know that, as I’m following what God is telling me to do, that he’s going to bless me in other ways.”

Once a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, Fifth Ward was designated a historic building in 1978. Since then, it’s been a concert venue – Nirvana once played there – and a Buddhist meeting space.

Then on Easter of this year, residents saw demolition underway. City staff rushed and stopped it before the building could be destroyed, but a pile of bricks still sits in front.

Salt Lake City began fining that owner $300 a day until the site was cleaned up. As of July 29, that owner had paid about $26,100 and still owed $14,100, according to records obtained by FOX 13.

Baird and his nonprofit obtained the property on July 26, according to property records.

“I’ve actually driven past this building dozens of times if not hundreds of times over the last 10 years and I’ve always looked at it as something I’ve wanted,” Baird said.

He says he owes as much as $30,000 in fines since he took control of the property, and hopes to have the cleanup finished by early November.

“On Oct. 12 from 10 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.), we’re inviting members of the community to come out and sort bricks into piles,” Baird said.

“We’re going to try to use those bricks to bring back the historical nature of the building.”

Nick Gilson works doors down from Fifth Ward. He’s among those who have been frustrated by the disrepair and safety hazards.

“I think it would be awesome if it could be repurposed for something that can benefit the community,” Gilson said.

“But just something that wouldn’t require it to be complete torn down,” he added, “would be my preference.”