Ogden City Council reacts to FOX 13 investigation into police quotas

OGDEN, Utah — Members of the Ogden City Council listened to public comments Tuesday from residents who watched a FOX 13 News investigation exposing how the Ogden Police Department pressures its officers to write more tickets.

Police quotas have been illegal in Utah since 2018, but Chief Eric Young stated his department uses a “point system” instead.

The “point system” gives more points to officers who write more tickets and helps them get raises and promotions.

“Do we look like piggybanks to you guys?” asked one resident. “If all of you say this isn’t a problem, I’ve lost confidence in this administration.”

“I haven’t read the article about the news – about the police quota,” said Council Chair Angela Choberka.

“It was an investigative journalism piece on FOX 13 last night,” responded another councilmember. “If you haven’t seen it, you need to see it. ”

Internal documents supplied to FOX 13 News show patrol officers receive four points for writing a traffic citation, but only two points for a warning.

Officers can also get half a point for a parking ticket or 10 points for a DUI arrest.

“Tickets and warnings should be equal,” said another resident.

“If that’s not a quota, I don’t know what is,” said an officer, who was too afraid to reveal his name or face due to fear of retaliation. “If you don’t get a certain amount of tickets, you’re going to be on a work-improvement plan for sure.”

FOX 13 News has spent days trying to reach Mayor Mike Caldwell for comment, but he has not responded.

Councilmembers stated they will discuss the story at a public meeting next Tuesday.