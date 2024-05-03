Ogden mayor won’t deliver on promise to change 'illegal' police quota until next year’s budget

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski has announced that he is working with members of his police department to create a change to its “point system” that has long been criticized by officers and lawmakers as an illegal police quota.

Nadolski was elected in 2024 and campaigned on a platform of eliminating police quotas.

“I’m not in favor of it,” Nadolski said during a debate. “That’s my opinion that I expressed right from the beginning when it first came up... It erodes trust when people think, or know, that there is a quota in our city.”

Five months later – despite criticism from Ogden PD officers and the Utah State Legislature – the department has not changed its “point system,” which rewards police with more “points” if they write more tickets.

The Utah State Legislature banned police quotas in 2018.

Mike McBride, a spokesperson for the city, said a potential change would not be implemented until July 1, 2024 – at the start of the next fiscal year.

Some of the Ogden residents who voted for Nadolski said the July 1st implementation shows he cares more about the city’s budget than protecting citizens from illegal ticketing practices.

They want to know why it’s taking so long for Nadolski to deliver on his campaign promise.

“I actually really like Mayor Nadolski,” said Ogden voter Malik Dayo. “I’m glad he won... I would like to see him take action on it immediately.”

Dayo confronted Nadolski at a recent Ogden City Council meeting.

“My question is – are you going to do the right thing?” Dayo asked.

In response, Nadolski said he doesn’t want to give direct orders to police officers, because he does not have law enforcement experience.

“I don’t want to make a decision that could be reckless,” Nadolski said. “It’s important to me that we do this, not in a vacuum, that we do it in a collaborative way.”

Chris Burbank, the former chief of the Salt Lake City Police Department, said he believes the delayed implementation sends the wrong message.

“You have a quota,” Burbank said. “Whether you call it (a point system) or anything under the sun? It doesn’t matter. That is setting up a quota system in which you’re rewarded for writing tickets.”

Dave Timmerman said he believes it is “reckless” for Ogden PD to continue breaking the law.

Timmerman is a retired SLCPD officer who now lives in Ogden.

He voted for Nadolski, in part because of this issue.

“I think he owes it to us to follow through,” said Timmerman. “I know Chief (Eric) Young fairly well... I thought some of what he said was disingenuous.”

Matt Evans, a retired sergeant with SLCPD, said he believes Nadolski’s heart is in the right place, but now he’s stalling.

He listened to quotes from Nadolski’s speech during the Ogden City Council meeting and was not impressed.

“(He used) hot button words that mean nothing,” Evans said. “Just say it the way it is. I’m sure there’s more to it, and he should just say that. Just be honest. Like, ‘Hey, I didn’t realize this was going to be a major impact to the budget.’”

Evans said officers are often forced to pay attention to the politics in their city and would have understood a temporary change that puts the department back in compliance with the law.

He believes Nadolski could have already eliminated the “point system,” if he wanted.

“He could have said, ‘We’re not doing points anymore. It’s going to be your discretion until we can find out a better way,’” Evans said. “Every cop would understand what that means and how to proceed.”

Nadolski has declined multiple requests for an on-camera interview with FOX 13 News.

We asked if the mayor would like to respond to critics who believe he cares more about money than policing.

So far, he hasn’t responded.