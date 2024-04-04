Rescues in Utah’s national parks – by the numbers

SALT LAKE CITY — When Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and her husband, John, went hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park this week, they were among 2 million visitors to the park each year.

John Passidomo fell on a hike, hit his head and later died at a hospital. He would be the fourth death at the park since 2007, according to a recent analysis by Backpacker.com . That’s far less than some parks, including Zion and Grand Canyon National Parks.

Data from the National Park Service shows that – between the start of 2019 and March of 2023 – there were national parks and recreation areas in Utah that had more searches and rescues.

Search and Rescues 2019-March 2023

Bryce Canyon 141 Canyonlands 180 Capitol Reef 49 Arches 214 Zion 426 Glen Canyon 312

Source: National Park Service

Bryce Canyon National Park had about the same number of searches and rescues as Everglades National Park in Florida.

The main gate to Bryce Canyon National Park and its visitors center sits on a plateau. You typically need to descend to hike the main trails and ascend to return. There can be steep edges and loose footing.

The National Park Service reminds Bryce Canyon visitors to wear good hiking footwear with traction and ankle support, to stay on the trail, and not over-exert yourself.