Rigby voted out of consideration for POST director position

SANDY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.

It was a near unanimous vote, with only Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis supporting Rigby.

Earlier this month, a ceremony for Rigby to be sworn into the position was postponed with 48 hours until its start. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said he was “concerned” with a video published by FOX 13 News in 2021 showing Rigby engaged in the questionable behavior.

A complaint had been filed with POST against Rigby, accusing him of “bullying” and “intimidating” an officer with the Heber City Police Department in 2021.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story