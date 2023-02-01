Watch Now
Rigby voted out of consideration for POST director position

Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 31, 2023
SANDY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.

It was a near unanimous vote, with only Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis supporting Rigby.

Earlier this month, a ceremony for Rigby to be sworn into the position was postponed with 48 hours until its start. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said he was “concerned” with a video published by FOX 13 News in 2021 showing Rigby engaged in the questionable behavior.

A complaint had been filed with POST against Rigby, accusing him of “bullying” and “intimidating” an officer with the Heber City Police Department in 2021.

