Salt Lake City K-9 handler testifies in his own defense at assault trial

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Facing up to 15 years in prison, Salt Lake City police officer Nickolas Pearce took the witness stand Thursday to explain why he ordered his dog to bite a man who had his hands up and one knee on the ground.

Nickolas Pearce said the initial dispatcher report of Jeffery Ryans abusing his wife raised his concerns that he and his dog, Tuco, and two other police officers were walking into a dangerous situation. He also was worried Ryans would flee and return angrier.

“If they’re allowed to leave the scene of a crime,” Pearce testified, “it creates a much more dangerous situation for the people involved.”

The trial paused for a lunch break as Pearce was about to testify about what he encountered as he reached the scene.

Prior testimony and evidence showed Ryans was in a corner of his backyard surrounded by his house, fences and police officers.

Ryans was later convicted of a misdemeanor count of violating a protective order. He was not charged with assault or domestic violence for anything that happened the morning Tuco bit him.

Defense attorney Nathan Evershed spent much of the morning asking Pearce, 42, about his history. Raised in Sandy, Pearce’s father was a Salt Lake City police officer for 34 years, including a stint handling a dog trained to search for drugs.

Pearce testified that he fought wildland fires for six years. Then, newly married, he decided to become a police officer because it meant he would be away from his family so much. He obtained his peace officer certification in 2006. Pearce joined Salt Lake City’s K-9 squad in 2010, eventually becoming a trainer for other handlers and their dogs.

He picked out an 11-month-old puppy named Tuco in 2017. Tuco was certified two years later.