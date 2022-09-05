'The Order' holds rally to try and save public school run by polygamous sect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — More than a thousand students held a rally on Friday at a public school that caters to members of the polygamous Kingston group.

They said they're upset with the state's decision to fire Vanguard Academy's entire school board.

FOX 13 Investigates: How secretive meetings led to the firing of an entire school board with ties to polygamy

According to one of the organizers, there were about 1,500 people rallying on Decker Lake Lane in West Valley City - mostly students from Vanguard Academy and Ensign Learning Center, the private elementary school also run by the Kingston family just across the street.

Officers with the West Valley City Police Department stood by to ensure the kids were safe as they rallied.

The demonstrators held signs saying:



"Shame on Utah"

"Are you listening Governor Cox?"

"Hold the Charter Board accountable"

"Why do you hate us?"

Last week, the Utah State Charter School Board (SCSB) decided to remove Vanguard Academy's entire board after they confirmed the results of a FOX 13 News investigation first published nearly two years ago, showing how Kingston board members were approving millions of taxpayer dollars to be spent on Kingston family businesses.

The payments have not stopped.

FOX 13 Investigates: Public school run by polygamous Kingston group continues appointing family members

The Kingston group is also known as the "Davis County Cooperative Society" or "The Order."

Vanguard Academy is also challenging whether the state had the legal authority to make that decision. They admit most of its students and seven of its nine board members are part of the Kingston group, although they insist the school is not religious.

They submitted into evidence documents from 61 parents who swore under oath that they will be "forced" to remove their students from the school if the decision stands because they fear religious discrimination.

When FOX 13 News reviewed the names of those parents, we found nearly 75 percent share the same last name as someone who has received money from the school, either as an employee or vendor.

A judge is expected to make a decision on September 7.

If nothing changes, the board will likely be removed and replaced on September 8.