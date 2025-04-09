U.S. Naval Academy bans ‘BlacKKKlansman’ book about Salt Lake City street gangs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy library has banned a memoir about policing street gangs in Salt Lake City.

“The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country” is among 381 titles that appear on a list of books removed by the library. The removals are to comply with directives to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the U.S. military.

As FOX 13 News reported in September, “Gangs of Zion” is Ron Stallworth’s account of helping start Utah’s anti-gang task force. The book picks up after Stallworth’s time in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where his infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan became the basis for the Spike Lee film “BlacKKKlansman.”

“I consider this book banning a badge of courage,” Stallworth said in a statement, “Further, I condemn these contemptible government book bannings. It’s such an act of cowardice.”

“With politicians, law firms, universities, etc.,” Stallworth added, “all cowering and kissing [President Donald Trump’s] a--, someone has to stand up and say the Emperor has no clothes.”

Stallworth noted authors Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and Kurt Vonnegut also have had books banned from the Naval Academy library.

“Gangs of Zion” discusses the racial and religious dynamics as gangs emerged in Utah during the 1980s and 1990s. The book also touches on Stallworth becoming an authority on rap lyrics, complete with testimony before Congress.