Union blames Salt Lake City police leadership for failure to obey towing law

SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, a FOX 13 News investigation revealed how the state says some police departments are breaking the law, refusing to fill out paperwork and making it difficult for drivers to find their vehicles after a police tow.

The Utah State Legislature attempted to help drivers by passing a bill last year to save them time and money, but the Utah State Tax Commission reported approximately one-third of law enforcement agencies have received complaints for failing to obey the law.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has the second-highest number of reported complaints. The union representing SLCPD officers blames administration for letting that happen.

“This is a department issue, not an officer issue,” said Joe McBride, president of the Salt Lake Police Association. “We still currently have policies that don’t match the changes to the law.”

SLCPD has declined an interview with FOX 13 News to address the findings.

The union said the decision was disappointing, emphasizing officers are the ones who get blamed when leaders fail to let them know about new laws.

McBride believes, despite everything officers have done to try to gain the public’s trust, SLCPD administration is setting them back.

“It typically is the officers that deal with the brunt of this,” McBride said. “They’re the ones painted as the bad guy, when the real issue is with leadership.”

Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for SLCPD Chief Mike Brown, sent an email to FOX 13 News last week.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department has not received any communication from the Utah State Tax Commission indicating any issues or concerns,” the statement read in part.

We now know that is not true.

FOX 13 News has obtained copies of emails between SLCPD and the Utah State Tax Commission discussing "issues or concerns.” Some of those emails were sent directly to Weisberg.

The union said it does not understand why the department would try to lie about the problem.

“My expectations are that the department behaves correctly, and if we have this issue you have to fix the issue,” McBride said. “I’m not convinced they’re going to meet that expectation.”

The West Valey City Police Department has taken a similar approach.

Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson for WVCPD Chief Colleen Jacobs, said the department has not heard any complaints from the state.

Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) said that is not true.

“I’ve had a chance to speak with representatives at West Valley City,” McKell said. “It’s just simply inaccurate. I know there’s been complaints. We’ve seen the emails. I’ve talked to folks in the towing industry. To claim there’s no complaints is just inaccurate. I’m glad you ran the story. I think shedding light on this issue is important, but... why they would claim there are not complaints? That’s a mystery to me.”