University of Utah enters settlement with executive who tricked them with grandiose lies

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has agreed to a settlement with a high-paid executive who fooled them with outlandish claims about his work experience to get the job.

FOX 13 uncovered Christopher Massimine's career of widespread lies in a special investigative report that aired in June.

He remained employed, on paid leave, for more than two months.

FOX 13 Investigates: High-paid University of Utah executive lied on resume, published fake articles

Massimine dubbed himself the "Mastermind," claiming to have been a major player in the film, television, music, theatre, video game, and advertising industries.

Despite stating he had worked on some of the most well-known projects of the past two decades, many of his claims were proven to be false.

"One time, (Christopher Massimine) walked into the business office, and he asked me if I thought it would be sleazy for him to get Cardi B to come to a show of ours. She never did come, and as I recall… we said go for it!"



- Matt Ivan Bennett, former @pioneertheatre employee pic.twitter.com/5wSkuDkSeE — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 19, 2021

Massimine became the managing director of the university's Pioneer Theatre Company in 2019, earning more than $200,000 per year in donor and taxpayer-funded salary and benefits.

When hired, the university touted Massimine as a two-time Tony Award nominee, although a spokesperson with Tony Award Productions told FOX 13 he never received a nomination.

Massimine continued to lie about his career after receiving the job, telling the school he had been awarded "Humanitarian of the Year" from an organization that was later found to not exist.

FOX 13 Investigates: University of Utah executive caught lying about public finances, but remains employed

FOX 13 discovered Massimine used taxpayer money to pay for the trip to Washington D.C., accepting the fake award from the fake organization.

Massimine announced his resignation on Monday, citing mental illness.

"There is a fair amount of truth within the reporting, withstanding discrepancies," Massimine wrote. "Regardless, I take responsibility for errors in my resume but stand by my work product throughout my career."

The University of Utah declined to reveal the terms of the settlement with Massimine.

When asked whether Massimine's resignation was contingent on the settlement, the University could not answer... but did say it was "part of that process." pic.twitter.com/CzwBCfNKAD — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 19, 2021

Lauren Scholnick, the employment attorney representing Massimine, declined to comment.

It remains unclear how Massimine passed background checks in his application for the position.

The university confirmed it has also entered into a settlement with Jonathan West of Management Consultants for the Arts, the search firm tasked with vetting candidates for the position.

Management Consultants for the Arts received nearly $36,000 for its efforts. West declined to comment.

"The University of Utah... has recouped a portion of the fee paid in connection with the recruitment," wrote Chris Nelson, a spokesperson for the university. "The terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential, but I can say the issue was settled to the satisfaction of the university."

Settlements among government bodies are generally public in Utah.

FOX 13 has filed a formal request for copies of all settlement records and plans to appeal any future denials.