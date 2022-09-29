University of Utah spent eight months 'confused' by a federal law for covering life-or-death cancer treatment

SALT LAKE CITY — Ariel Mierendorf has stage-four cancer.

A federal law known as the Clinical Treatment Act states patients like her are supposed to be able to receive potentially life-saving treatment. It went into effect on January 1, 2022.

In July, after months of denials, Mierendorf's insurance provider Healthy U went before a judge and described being "confused" by the "new" law.

Tonight, a FOX 13 News investigation is revealing why patients like Mierendorf were denied for approximately eight months.

