Utah charter school with ties to polygamous sect given warning

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Regulators on Thursday voted to issue a formal warning to a Utah charter school operated by people with ties to a polygamous sect, and to launch deeper investigation.

FOX 13 INVESTIGATES: Public school with ties to polygamous sect is 100% white

A recent audit found Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had almost no students of color and that its vendors had family ties to school employees, among other issues.

Students and staff at Vanguard are people with ties to the Davis County Cooperative Society, also known as the Kingston Group.

“Probably most, if not all of them, are my family members,” said Amanda Rae, a former member of the sect who attended the meeting.

The audit occurred after FOX 13 investigated and found multiple ties between Vanguard and the Kingston Group.

The warning requires Vanguard to fix issues identified in the audit. But the Utah State Charter School Board also voted Thursday that further investigation was needed.

“We need to be transparent,” said Bryan Bowles, vice chair of the board. “These are public dollars.”

WATCH: School with ties to polygamous sect under investigation by Charter School Board

Charter schools in Utah are supposed to be open to students who apply, but the audit found evidence that only children from the Kingston Group were being admitted. Auditors found a reference to only students who belong to the “LDCC” being allowed into the gymnasium.

“Our staff, we don’t know what LDCC stands for,” said Stewart Okobia, financial compliance manager for the board said Thursday. “We have no idea what that is.“

Rae said it stands for Latter-Day Church of Christ – the sect’s incorporated church.

WATCH: Audit confirms findings of FOX 13 investigation into public school with ties to polygamous sect

Rae and another woman who was raised in the group, Kollene Snow, are glad for the deeper investigation as they think a warning isn’t enough.

“This is not okay!” Snow said. “The state needs to do a whole hell of a lot more.”

The board has the option of imposing a more severe penalty of probation or closing Vanguard.