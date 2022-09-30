Utah consumer watchdog says company mislead DUI offenders on payments

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Consumer Protection alleges a company that installs devices measuring blood-alcohol content mislead customers on what they had to pay and made unauthorized charges on their credit or debit cards.

A1 Interlock, also doing business as Skyfine USA, is accused of 17 counts of violating Utah’s consumer protection rules and faces a fine of $42,500. A1 will have the opportunity to appeal the case in an administrative hearing scheduled for Dec. 15.

FOX 13 News reported in November how customers had accused A1 of quoting them one price and then charging them more or telling them the devices had been damaged and charging them for repair or replacement. A1 serves motorists convicted of driving under the influence and who are required to have the alcohol-measuring devices installed on their cars. If the device detects alcohol on a driver’s breath, the car won’t start.

A1 co-owner told FOX 13 News last year that no customers had been taken advantage of.

“If they’re not happy with a charge,” Najib said, “keep in mind, that does not mean it’s not a valid charge. Simply, they are not happy with that fee.”

Since FOX 13’s report last year, A1 has also battled the Utah Driver’s License Division, which certifies ignition interlock companies. The division in May sought to revoke A1’s certification.

A1 persuaded a state court judge to issue a temporary restraining order that preserved the company’s certification. As of Friday morning, A1 remained on the state’s list of approved ignition interlock providers.

Greggory J. Savage, an attorney for A1 emailed FOX 13 News on Friday.

“The [Driver’s License Division] stipulated to a preliminary injunction thereby acknowledging that its allegations against A1 could not be substantiated,” Savage wrote. “The [Division of Consumer Protection] citation is based on allegations similar to the [Driver’s License’s Division’s] action and we expect a similar outcome.”

A1 also has settled a lawsuit with Sandy. Its police force received a few calls from A1 customers alleging the company had impounded their cars for failure to pay their bills. A1 sued Sandy alleging police violated the company’s civil rights.

According to the settlement agreement obtained by FOX 13 News, Sandy agreed to pay $12,000 to A1.