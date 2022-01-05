Utah County Attorney accused of dismissing friend and donor's criminal stalking case

PROVO, Utah — A civil lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Utah County Attorney David Leavitt of personally taking over a case in which his friend and campaign donor was named as a defendant.

Mark Stewart Allen's charges of felony stalking against a woman were dismissed without prejudice.

"Leavitt personally removed the assigned prosecutor. Leavitt took over the case for himself. Leavitt dismissed the case without any legal basis, opening the door for the stalker to cause particular further harm to a woman. Leavitt was motivated by discriminatory biases against women and his own corruption," the lawsuit read.

According to the complaint, Leavitt "engaged in illegal, discriminatory and abhorrent conduct" by taking over the case.

A spokesperson with the Utah County Attorney's Office said they were surprised to learn of the civil lawsuit, especially because charges against Allen had been refiled in September.

"It shouldn't have been dismissed in the first place," said Lorie Hobbs, a victim's rights attorney representing the woman. "It should have gone to trial. That's what the victim desired."

Hobbs, who is not litigating the civil case, said she believes Leavitt "thought it would be better to protect himself," which is why the Utah County Attorney's Office refiled the charges.

According to the complaint, Allen repeatedly violated the terms of a civil stalking injunction by delivering flowers to the woman, the woman's mother, and the woman's grandmother. The complaint also states Allen "disseminated intimate pictures."

The complaint further alleges that Leavitt realized Allen was "acquaintances and friends with Leavitt's brother, and told the assigned Deputy County Attorney to 'get rid' of the case... Leavitt removed the assigned Deputy County Attorney and took over the case himself, despite a clear and objective conflict of interest."

The woman states she recorded a conversation with Leavitt in which he "admitted... that the stalking defendant was a campaign donor to Leavitt in his Utah Attorney General's race in 2020. Admitted that stalking defendant was Leavitt's brother's mission companion on a prior mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints."

The woman has requested a jury trial. She is also asking for the criminal case to be moved outside of Utah County.

Leavitt has agreed to an interview with FOX 13. This story will be updated.