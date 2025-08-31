Utah family meets mystery firefighter who saved their home

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A firefighter and a homeowner both found ways to help each other during a difficult week.

FOX 13 News first told you the story about Gavin Hendricksen and her family earlier this month. They thought they lost everything in the Willard Peak Fire, until they saw video on the news of a firefighter — literally with his back against the wall — saving their home with a garden hose.

They asked for our help identifying him. The only clue we had was a blurry close-up of his helmet.

"He had a bear emblem on his shirt and hat," Hendricksen said.

Utah mom wants your help finding this firefighter who saved her home from Willard Peak Fire

Then, a breakthrough. Someone who saw our story recognized the face and voice of Brad Johnson, the fire warden in Box Elder County.

"Just miracle upon miracle," Hendricksen said. "My knees buckled at that point."

After the fire, it was a tough week for Johnson. He lives in Tremonton. He just lost two members of his first responder family.

Firefighters from across Utah step in to help Tremonton, Garland with needs

In a phone call with FOX 13 News, Johnson said he didn't want to make the story about himself.

He called himself a "neighbor," not a "hero."

Johnson says he remembers the fire conditions changed drastically that day, which is why he started giving orders to our photographer to help him save the home. He says he was simply doing his job.

FOX 13 News was able to connect Johnson with Hendricksen and her family so they could meet up to share a smile, a hug, and a thank you.

"He persevered," Hendricksen said. "He didn't give up. He's a hero. I'm so grateful for his heroism."