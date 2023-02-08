Utah looks for fast ways to stop staff assaults at new prison

SALT LAKE CITY — The officers suffered broken bones and fractures, their representative says.

In one instance, according to the representative, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 Executive Director Chad Bennion, an officer was fighting with an inmate for 50 seconds before help arrived. In another instance, it was two minutes before a door was opened so an assaulted officer could exit and others could arrive in the unit.

“This is on Governor Cox,” Bennion said.

He noted Gov. Spencer Cox was the lieutenant governor under Gov. Gary Herbert and has known of Utah’s correctional worker shortage for years.

“These chronic problems are still existing,” Bennion said.

“The conditions at the new facility,” Bennion added, “have been trying at best and unsafe at worst.”

The new facility is the new prison in Salt Lake City. Three correctional officers were assaulted there from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

“As we reviewed these incidents, it’s been apparent that these individuals were determined and sought opportunities to carry out these acts,” Dan Chestnut, the director of prison operations for the department, told reporters Tuesday.

The new prison opened in July at a cost of $1 billion. Chestnut said it held 2,613 inmates as of Tuesday.

Bennion believes the biggest factor in the assaults is lack of staff. Chestnut said the prison has about 300 officers and needs another 300.

Even if those recruits walked through the door tomorrow, it would be months before they could be trained. So, discussion Tuesday turned to what can be done quickly.

“Some of the steps we have taken recently,” Chestnut said, “are to review our communications systems, restructure movement in certain areas, reinforce training and structured housing and thoroughly review our safety measures.”

Bennion said the new prison was designed with the assumption there would be enough staff, and technology hasn’t been utilized to compensate for the lack of workers.

“They need more monitors and cameras in certain areas,” Bennion said.

“And there's still some blind spots that need to be addressed,” he added.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams on Monday said the legislative auditor is investigating assaults and other problems at the new prison.

Rep. Jeff Burton (R-Salem) said he has opened a bill to create a task force and study the violence at the Department of Corrections and to “try to help them immediately with some of the challenges they have. And in the long term to look at solutions to help corrections.”

Burton is a former commanding general of the Utah National Guard. When asked whether Utah should consider using state troopers or soldiers to augment the prison staff, he replied, “I think we’ll look at everything.

“I think we have to,” he continued.

Chestnut said the Department of Corrections had not requested or recommended help from troopers or soldiers, but said, “At this point, all options are always being reviewed.”

Justice reforms have reduced Utah’s total prison population by about one-sixth since 2014.

The assaults have caused periodic lockdowns at both the Salt Lake City prison and the one in Gunnison. Lockdowns typically mean no classes or services nor any visits or phone calls.

That adds stress to the inmates — and their families — who did not do anything wrong. On one Facebook page for families of inmates, someone wrote Monday, "What are they doing to stop this problem? If they cannot protect the [officers], how can they protect our” loved ones?

A proposal currently in the Legislature would boost pay for correctional officers.

Bennion said recruiting for the prison isn’t the only problem. Many officers continue to resign or retire due to safety concerns and mandatory overtime.

“I don't think that (new Salt Lake City) prison’s a failure,” Bennion said. “I think there's some design flaws that need to be corrected. But I think the biggest problem right now is with the leadership and the administration.”

Cox issued his own statement Monday.

“Safety and security at our Corrections facilities remain of utmost importance and these security breaches are unacceptable. Corrections leadership is fully investigating these recent incidents and will reexamine safety protocols and staffing levels to protect our officers and the incarcerated Utahns in their care. We’re heartened that staffing levels have improved over the past two months. We are reviewing all aspects of our operations to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”