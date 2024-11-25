Utah prison inmate dies almost 2 weeks after suicide attempt

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah prison inmate whose story was reported on by the FOX 13 Investigative team last week has died.

The Utah Department of Corrections said Michael Bueno was removed from life support and died Saturday. He attempted suicide on Nov. 11 at the prison in Salt Lake City.

Bueno's is the second inmate suicide in two weeks at the prison, which opened in 2022 and cost $1 billion.

Both families said their loved ones requested more mental health assistance from the prison and did not receive it.

The medical director for the Department of Corrections told FOX 13 that reviews will be conducted.

Bueno was 44 years old and serving a sentence for sodomy. His family said his organs will be donated.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call 9-8-8 to speak to a crisis worker.