Utah speedskater Allison Baver indicted, accused of falsely obtaining bailout money

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury has indicted former Olympic speedskater and Utah resident Allison Baver on nine counts that accuse her of lying to obtain $10 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The indictment was filed Wednesday in federal court in Salt Lake City. A court docket shows Baver has not yet entered a plea, nor have any hearings been scheduled.

In June, FOX 13 Investigates first reported on the loans Baver's company had received.

According to the indictment, on its PPP application, Allison Baver Entertainment claimed it had 430 employees and a monthly payroll of $4 million. However, the indictment says she, in fact, had no employees and no payroll.

Baver has had an aspiring film career and recently had a small role in the film “No Man of God,” about killer Ted Bundy and starring actor Elijah Wood. The indictment adds that Baver Entertainment transferred $150,000 to the film’s production company.

The PPP program was meant to help businesses keep employees and pay expenses they had before the pandemic — such as rent and utilities. The program was not meant to provide capital.

Baver is a Pennsylvania native who moved to Utah to train for the Olympics. She made three U.S. squads, winning a bronze medal with a relay team at the 2010 Vancouver games.