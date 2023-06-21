Vivint settles one lawsuit, is near a deal on second

SALT LAKE CITY — Provo-based Vivint Smart Home has settled a lawsuit with a competitor and is close to a settling another suit filed by a group of consumers.

In one lawsuit in federal court in Florida, Vivint has settled with competitor ADT. That home protection company said Vivint would target ADT customers and make such claims as Vivint had taken over ADT or the technician was just there to upgrade the equipment.

ADT customers didn’t realize they were being signed up with Vivint.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed and neither representatives of Vivint nor ADT had any comment. Vivint in 2018 agreed to pay $10 million to ADT to resolve a similar lawsuit.

In February of this year, a jury in North Carolina ordered Vivint to pay $189 million to another home security company, CPI who accused Vivint of doing similar things.

Vivint is appealing that verdict.

Meanwhile, in federal court in Alabama, Vivint has told a judge that it’s close to settling with a group of consumers who said Vivint used their credit or signed them up for Vivint accounts without their consent.

The agreement is not yet finalized.

The Houston-company NRG Energy completed its purchase of Vivint earlier this year. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, NRG said it did not expect these lawsuits to adversely affect NRG’s overall finances.