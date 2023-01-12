Wasatch County allows Sheriff Jared Rigby to take back his resignation

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Council decided on Wednesday to allow Sheriff Jared Rigby to take back his letter of resignation as he deals with the fallout of a video he recorded "bullying" and "intimidating" a police witness.

The video was obtained exclusively by FOX 13 News and originally published in December 2021.

Rigby submitted the letter of resignation on Wednesday in anticipation of receiving a job as the director of Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

If he received the job, he would have overseen the training, certification, and discipline of approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.

Shortly before Rigby's swearing-in ceremony on Monday, in anticipation of a FOX 13 News investigation questioning the state's lack of awareness, his appointment was suddenly postponed and has not been rescheduled.

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

Several government employees tasked with Rigby's hiring process said they had no knowledge of the video, which is now raising ethical questions among state leaders.

Governor Spencer Cox is now reportedly taking a closer look at the video as he mulls over whether the appointment should still go through.

He is expected to have the final say in the appointment and has declined to comment.

Rigby was recently re-elected as Wasatch County Sheriff in November.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said the withdrawing of the resignation letter "doesn't change anything."

"I think if the (Wasatch) County Council wanted to push the issue, maybe they could, but I don't think there's any appetite to do that," Grabau said. "I think we're happy to continue to have the sheriff as part of our team."

Looks like Wasatch County does allow take-backs.



They just spent a grand total of 22 seconds in today's public meeting addressing a letter sent by Sheriff Jared Rigby, withdrawing his resignation letter.



"I believe at this time that there is no action necessary." pic.twitter.com/oYlvLJgkGN — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 12, 2023

In a letter to his employees, Rigby wrote that he is "fully committed to our work at the Sheriff's Office and am grateful to be able to work with all of you in keeping Wasatch County safe."

It's unclear whether Rigby would submit a second letter of resignation if the state decides to still allow him to serve as POST Director.