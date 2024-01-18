Advocates support saving Great Salt Lake with daily vigils outside capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — As the 2024 legislature is underway in Utah, advocates are turning down the noise to participate in daily vigils focused on saving the Great Salt Lake.

A collaboration of artists, environmentalists and concerned citizens who want to continue drawing attention to the plight of the lake are participating in the effort.

The group gathers every morning, despite frigid temperatures and wintery weather, intending to quietly remind lawmakers that more needs to be done to save the lake.

"We're here to really demonstrate our love for Great Salt Lake as a sentient entity, as center of the bio region," explained Nan Seymour, a Poet and the individual behind the quiet movement. "So we're just here as a demonstration of love."

As part of the "Making Waves for Great Salt Lake" artist collaborative, Seymour is a poet in residence on Antelope Island and has been passionate about saving the lake for years.

She recognizes the efforts that have been made to save the lake so far but believes there's still a way to go.

Every morning from 8 to 9 a.m., the group quietly marches around the capitol carrying waves made of paper.

After making their way around the building, they stop and say a quiet prayer on the West patio, facing the lake before finishing up on the Capitol steps.

"It couldn't be more important, it's essential to our survival, the life of the lake is inseparable from our own," Seymour reflected. "We're here in a spirit of reverence and reciprocity and love to really show our devotion to great Salt Lake."

Seymour said the movement will also have an afternoon demonstration during the session beginning at 5 p.m. With the same goal in mind, the afternoon vigil uses slightly different tactics to grab the attention of lawmakers.

"Like human-sized, brine shrimp puppets, and all kinds of birds to celebrate the species of the lake," Seymour previewed. "We really want to show our love for the lake and all the life that she sustains."

The demonstrations take place every day from 8-9 a.m. and again from 5-6 p.m. and Seymour said everyone is invited to join in. Just remember to dress for the elements and wear comfortable shoes.