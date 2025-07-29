Great Salt Lake drops to a low kicking off forced conservation measures

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake has dropped low enough that forced conservation measures will be enacted.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed — tasked by Utah political leaders with coming up with a plan to save the lake — told reporters that the lake has hit 4,192 feet on the south arm, "the top part of what we consider really bad."

"That is not great news," Steed said.

Under recent laws passed by the Utah State Legislature, that starts to trigger some conservation measures. Mineral companies that work on the lake will be forced to take less water. Agriculture, the state's top water user, has already seen reductions as junior users in the state's water rights system are getting less automatically.

But Steed said residential water use has increased and he urged people to reduce their outdoor watering. He also called for an end of pitting one sector against another to make changes.

"It's all of us," he said.

The good news is salinity remains healthy, as the state has changed tactics of managing the north and south arms of the lake together by keeping a berm on the Great Salt Lake Causeway open. While that has led to lower water levels, it has reduced salinity spikes that impact wildlife.

The entire state is now in drought. A small portion of Box Elder County, a major agricultural area of Utah, is now in "extreme" drought conditions.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.