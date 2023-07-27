How to get a new Great Salt Lake license plate

SALT LAKE CITY — A new license plate raising money to help the Great Salt Lake will soon be available — but only if at least 500 people sign up to buy one.

The license plate is designed to bring awareness to the plight of the Great Salt Lake and ways to save it. It was created following a bipartisan bill passed this year in the Utah State Legislature. Money from the specialty license plate will be awarded to community organizations with projects to help the lake.

But in order for the specialty plate to become a reality, at least 500 people must sign up for it. So far, supporters of the plate have gotten 100 people to get on board, said Sen. Jennifer Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, who sponsored the bill. She said they are hitting up community events to let people know the plate is available.

"Hey, is the Great Salt Lake something you care about? Something you might be interested in having a license plate on your car, which gives a little donation towards education, research, development, that sort of thing," Sen. Plumb told FOX 13 News on Thursday. "It’s been great to see how people have received this."

Information on how to get a Great Salt Lake license plate can be found here.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org