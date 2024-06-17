$96 million facility in Taylorsville to be built for pediatric behavioral health

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A brand new facility, set to open in late 2025, will be used by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as a behavioral health center in Taylorsville

The state-of-the-art facility will take over the current Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus, but will be expanded, offering a walk-in crisis center and mental health crisis care for youth.

In total, the new facility will cost $96 million, with leaders saying they received a $25 million investment from the State of Utah and "generous community support from Primary Promise."

Intermountain Children's Health

"The new center will be home to Intermountain’s pediatric behavioral health services and streamline coordination of current and new initiatives, projects, and collaborations to address pediatric mental and behavioral health throughout Intermountain's seven-state region," a release from Intermountain Health reads in part.

Inside the 90,000 square foot medical center, there will be a walk-in-crisis center, an inpatient unit tailored for youth with autism and neuro-diverse needs, outpatient spaces, day treatment, group therapy and areas for family members to be engaged in care plans.

Intermountain leaders say the new health center will help fulfill its "Primary Promise," which is dedicated to building the nation's model for children's healthcare.

The old Wasatch Canyons campus was built in the 1980s and more recently converted to a behavioral health facility, however, leaders say the need has outgrown the space.

The new medical center is planned to open in late 2025.