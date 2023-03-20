Are there benefits to putting olive oil in your coffee?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new caffeinated concoction has stirred-up conversation on the internet in response to a newer line of drinks from Starbucks called Oleato, which blend olive oil and coffee.

While they’re not available in the U.S., Fox 13 News found Jake Richmond of Park City, Utah who has been consuming the beverage for a while.

“For me, it was just a faster way to get a lot of calories first thing in the morning,” explains Richmond, who has appeared in several Hollywood films as a professional stuntman.

He became inspired to try it when the Bulletproof coffee trend took-off. That fad combines coffee with butter or coconut oil, which is higher in saturated fats. Since Richmond says he struggles with higher cholesterol, he chose olive oil because the calories come from heart-healthy fats.

“I really do feel like when I started doing the olive oil, it kind of made me feel energized,” Richmond says. “It could be one of those things where it’s a placebo effect.”

Fox 13 News then went to a registered dietician to learn if the beverage had health benefits.

“Olive oil and coffee individually have really amazing compounds,” says Theresa Dvorak, a registered dietician and Director of Culinary Medicine at the University of Utah.

She says olive oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats while coffee has vitamin B, potassium, and antioxidants.

However, Dvorak says it doesn’t transform into a “magic potion” when the two ingredients combine. It could be a good trade-off to other breakfast foods, though.

“If that olive oil foam is taking the place of say, the side of bacon that they’re having with their breakfast, I think that’s a great switch-off,” says Dvorak.

For those interested in trying it, Dvorak says coffee and olive oil are safe for most people to consume, but be aware of the higher calorie count. Also, consider how it fits into your overall, healthful eating plan.